Court Records Reveal New Details Behind Fatal SW Oklahoma City Shooting

A woman accused of murder claims she was motivated by revenge when she shot and killed a metro woman back in August.

Amber Killer and her boyfriend Jason Haw were arrested earlier this week for the crime.

New court filings revealed that during questioning with the suspects, Killed told police that the victim, Maria Bunner assaulted her relative. Court records show that using a rifle provided by her boyfriend, Killer was lying in wait hiding near the victim's apartment when she fired two gunshots as Bunner walked by, killing her.

Emergency crews responded to SW 25th St. and South Broadway Avenue on Aug. 10 for the shooting and found Bunner with a gunshot wound.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was overhead as life-saving efforts were being applied to her.

Authorities said she died at the scene.

Killer and Faw were arrested by Oklahoma City Police on Wednesday and have a $10 million bond.

