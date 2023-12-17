Your Vote Counts: Education

The political shockwave is being felt from a riff between an Oklahoma lawmaker and one of Supt. Ryan Walters' top aides.

By: Scott Mitchell

In today's Your Vote Counts, Political analyst Scott Mitchell is joined by Rep. Jon Echols (R-90th District) and Rep. Jason Dunnington (D-88th District) to discuss the latest in education politics in the state of Oklahoma, including a quarrel between the legislature and the Oklahoma State Department of Education.