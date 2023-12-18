Something Good: Nonesuch Offers Unique Dining Experience For The Holidays

If you are looking for unique gifts this holiday season and wanting to support local vendors, we are showing you some ways to make that happen.

Chef Garrett Hare said nonesuch is a one-of-a-kind dining experience that is local to its core.

"It is a special experience to where you come in and you don't know what you are going to be receiving there is a mysteriousness about it," Hare said.

Chef De Cuisine Maddie Petry describes it as an exquisite 10 course meal with fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers.

"We are just lucky enough to ask them what they have up and coming see if it is anything cool if we could purchase seeds for them have them grow us something specific let them know the exact size that way we can plan our menu ahead of time because it really does change as frequently as the farmers are harvesting ingredients for us," Petry said.

With limited seating in Midtown, Oklahoma City, they only allow a limited number of guests at a time for a very personal experience.

"It's focused on the moment and the present of here’s the food. The chefs come out and explain it and the reasoning behind it and it makes you pause and appreciate the food," Sous-Chef Devon Yarbrough said.

The menu is a secret -- unveiled as the food is prepared.

"People come in and they say I don't like mushrooms. I don't like radishes., which is all well and fine but I guarantee you haven't had it in the way in which we have prepared it so by the end we have completely changed the way they think about these ingredients,” Petry said.

To learn more about Nonesuch click here.