1 Person Shot At Hotel In SW OKC

Police say they are searching for two suspects in relation to a shooting at an AmericInn hotel.

Sunday, December 17th 2023, 8:02 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police say they are searching for two suspects in relation to a shooting at an AmericInn hotel.

Authorities responded to the shooting at around 4 a.m. Sunday near southwest 15th Street and Meridian Avenue.

Police say one person was shot and transported to OU Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
