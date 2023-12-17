1 Person Shot At Hotel In SW OKC

Sunday, December 17th 2023, 8:02 am
Police say they are searching for two suspects in relation to a shooting at an AmericInn hotel.
Authorities responded to the shooting at around 4 a.m. Sunday near southwest 15th Street and Meridian Avenue.
Police say one person was shot and transported to OU Medical Center.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
December 17th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 16th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023