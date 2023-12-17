Police say they are searching for two suspects in relation to a shooting at an AmericInn hotel.

By: News 9

1 Person Shot At Hotel In SW OKC

Authorities responded to the shooting at around 4 a.m. Sunday near southwest 15th Street and Meridian Avenue.

Police say one person was shot and transported to OU Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.