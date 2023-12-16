Brent Venables Talks Players Staying With The Sooners Ahead Of SEC Move

Several OU players have announced their return to the team for the 2024 season. Brent Venables says he is looking forward to both the new and returning Sooners.

Friday, December 15th 2023, 7:10 pm

By: News 9


Brent Venables met with the media after practice this afternoon to talk to us about the Alamo Bowl. Though the questions mostly involved recruiting and the transfer portal.

Venables says he is excited about the class coming in. But perhaps even bigger for the Sooners: the guys coming back for the maiden voyage in the SEC. 

Defensive Tackle Da'Jon Terry is the latest to announce he is staying in Norman for another year, adding to a growing and loaded group of returners. 

Bowl season officially begins tomorrow. 

OSU plays Texas A&M on Wednesday, December 27, and OU plays Arizona on Thursday, December 28.
