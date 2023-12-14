OKC Memorial Marathon 'Training Run' Registration Is Open

The first 500 people who register for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 'Training Run' on Jan. 6 who are also registered for the marathon, half marathon, relay or 5K events will get a pair of special edition gloves and a hat.

By: News 9

It's just about that time to get started training for the 2024 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

The first 500 people who register for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 'Training Run' who are also registered for the marathon, half marathon, relay or 5K events will get a pair of special edition gloves and a hat. The training run will start at 8 a.m. Jan. 6.

You can register for this training run or any of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon events at okcmarathon.com.

Participants will run the updated 5K course, starting in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum and ending near Scissortail Park.

The 'Run To Remember' weekend happens from April 26 to April 28, culminating in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, which will air live on News 9.

