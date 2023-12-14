Movie Man: Wonka & Maestro

News 9's Dino Lalli reveals the movies coming to theaters and Netflix, and if they're worth the watch.

By: News 9

Wonka: The original movie was released in 1971, based on what ended up being one of the best-selling children’s books of all time. The remake came in 2005. So here comes the latest version of the legendary chocolatier. This one is simply called Wonka. Starring Timothee Chalamet as the leader character, Wonka tells the story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician, and chocolate maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. So around 25 years before the story told in the book. Chalmet recently confirmed that this Willy Wonka is certainly different from the two prior versions…versions we knew from the Ronald Dahl books where he has had decades of success. And he’s giving away his factory for one reason or another.

Rated PG

Maestro: Bradley Cooper spent six years developing Maestro as a film. He is the co-writer, and director and stars as the acclaimed conductor Leonard Bernstein. This is not a biopic per se. But the main focus is on the relationship and 25-year marriage of Bernstein and his wife Felicia. She was a star in her own right on the Broadway stage. Nothing is held back including Bernstein’s own bisexuality and attraction to younger men. His wife knew everything. It’s a fascinating portrait and a complex story told very well. Who steals the film in my opinion is Carey Mulligan who portrays his wife. This is a very good film that is in select theatres right now and will soon move to Netflix on December 20.

Rated R

