Langston University’s Marching Pride Band prepares for national stage

Langston University's Marching Pride Band prepares for tough competition against top HBCU bands.

By: Tevis Hillis

This weekend, Langston University’s Marching Pride Band is heading to Houston to compete against other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) bands, proving once again why they’re considered one of the best in the nation.

Before the bright lights, the roaring crowds, and the competition, it all starts on the practice field.

Head Drum Major Tyyuan Brolis says preparation is everything.

“Practice, practice, practice, see practice makes perfection, and during practice, we have to be very tight-minded,” Brolis said.

The Marching Pride will face off against eight of the top HBCU bands in the country, including Alabama A&M, Albany State, Florida A&M, Jackson State, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M, and Texas Southern.

Brolis says while the work is demanding, it’s also rewarding.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s a lot of fun as well,” he said.

For Band Director Dr. Mark Gordon, the group’s success goes beyond halftime shows and competitions.

“We have the second-highest retention on the campus, and so our big goal is to get them in and get them to graduation,” Gordon said.

When Gordon arrived at Langston eight years ago, the band had just 45 members. Today, it has grown to nearly 280.

“It’s a lot giving back to the culture, giving back to the university, I like building things,” Gordon added.

This fall, the Marching Pride is scheduled to take the field at some of the biggest stages in the country. That includes performing at NFL games — like the upcoming Chiefs–Eagles Super Bowl rematch.

And the spotlight won’t stop there. The Marching Pride Band will also perform at Oklahoma City Thunder games, the National Battle of the Bands in Philadelphia, the Wake-Up Crank-Up in Dallas, and they’re eyeing opportunities at a Dallas Cowboys home game and Denver’s MLK Day Parade.

But for Brolis, one of the most meaningful shows is much closer to home.

“Homecoming is one of the biggest events Langston has. And for the band, it’s a good opportunity for the alum to see all the progress we’ve made,” he said.

The Marching Pride Band kicks off its season on August 23 at the 2025 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands in Houston.