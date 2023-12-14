Man Allegedly Assaults Oklahoma City Officer During Arrest

Goff allegedly resisted arrest and punched one of the officers in the chest, among other forceful actions. Documents say the officer ‘delivered two strikes’ to subdue Goff and he was taken into custody.

By: News 9

-

A man accused of shoplifting got into an altercation with an officer during his arrest, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Amaar Goff is charged with assault and battery upon a police officer, malicious injury to property, obstructing an officer, and trespassing.

Police were called to a Walmart near North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Memorial Road, according to police documents. Officers were told the suspect had stolen from the store and Walmart wanted to pursue charges.

Officers conducted a traffic stop as the suspect was leaving the parking lot, according to police documents. Police say the suspect was a passenger in the vehicle.

Goff refused to step out of the vehicle, police say, and police removed him from the car. Goff allegedly resisted arrest and punched one of the officers in the chest, among other forceful actions. Documents say the officer ‘delivered two strikes’ to subdue Goff and he was taken into custody.

Goff, once inside the police car, damaged a window and door frame amounting to $1,000 of damage, police say.