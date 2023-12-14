2 Charged With First-Degree Murder, Held On $10 Million Bond

Two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in August.

By: News 9

Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in August, according to police.

Derek Faw, 38, and Amber Killer, 36, were arrested Wednesday by Oklahoma City Police.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded to the scene near Southwest 25th Street and South Broadway Avenue before the victim, Maria Bunner, was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

