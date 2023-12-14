A good samaritan and two deputies worked to pull a semi-driver from the vehicle after a crash caused the semi to go up in flames.

Pulled From The Wreckage: Deputies And Good Samaritan Rescue Driver From Burning Semi

Harrowing video body-camera video captured a dramatic rescue effort--as deputies and a good Samaritan scrambled to pull a man from a violent collision.

The man who was recused is a Payne County employee. According to investigators, the man was driving a semi that was loaded with gravel when a box truck carrying three people pulled out in front of him

Unconscious and bloodied, deputies and the good Samaritan desperately worked to pull the unconscious driver from his burning semi. Video showed rescuers dragging the man—as fast as they could through tall grass. “They were concerned the fuel tanks were going to explode and things like that,” said

Payne County Sheriff Joe Harper. Sheriff Harper said the county worker did everything he could to avoid the collision.

“You can see on the GPS where the county employee veered a pretty good path, put on his brakes, trying to do everything could not to hit the box truck,” said Harper.

Dragged far enough from the wreckage the disoriented driver--badly injured attempted to get up as rescuers encouraged him to remain still.

While the employee survived, one of the two passengers who were traveling in the box truck did not survive. “I know one individual was thrown from the box truck and they were pronounced deceased on scene,” said Harper.

The deputies and rescuers who leaped into action--will be recognized in a commissioner's meeting next week.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of the collision.