New Jail Location Search Back At Square One, 2 More Locations Dismissed

The search for a new Oklahoma County detention center location is back to square one, and the clock is ticking.

Wednesday, the County Commission threw out two possible sites, one near Northeast 10th and Interstate 35, the other near Southeast 59th and Post.

Another option is near Southeast 22nd and Grand, but Mid-Del Public Schools Superintendent says this does not leave him feeling well.

"When you think about inmates being released from the county jail and walking out the front door, not having anywhere to go, and you have our schools and our students right across the field, it just makes me uncomfortable," said Dr. Rick Cobb Mid-Del Public Schools Superintendent.

The commissioners heard just back from the FAA on the offer to buy 192 acres of land near Will Rogers World Airport.

The FAA cites several hurdles, including the airport's eligibility for federal grants. Commissioners say this option is 99.9 percent out.

To use federal funds, the jail must be built by December 2026.