Geminid Meteor Shower To Be Visible Wednesday And Thursday Night

NASA says the Geminid meteor shower is considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers. It will be visible in Oklahoma starting Wednesday night.

By: News On 6, News 9

The shower will be visible on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Some parts of Oklahoma will not see the display of 100 meteors per hour due to cloud cover.

How To View The Geminid Meteor Shower In Tulsa?

News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone said viewing will be "fair to limited" due to the occasional cloud cover.

Some clouds will be moving across the area over the next 24-48 hours due to a storm system to the west. A few pockets of clear sky will be there, but won't last long at any location.

The best times to see a meteor will be between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., specifically 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The light contamination in Tulsa will restrict viewing, but the opportunity is still present.

Parts of central and east Oklahoma may get several hours of viewing.

NASA says the meteor shower is best viewed during the night and predawn hours. They say viewers should lie flat on their back with their feet facing south to get the best view, after about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt, and you will begin to see meteors.