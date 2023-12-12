'There's A Heart Behind That Badge:' Reporter Lisa Monahan Talks About Special

Reporter Lisa Monahan sat down with those first responders and joined News 9 in the morning to share what it was like to hear their stories.

By: News 9

First responders shared their first-hand accounts as they respond to emergencies around the metro in the News 9 special Behind the Badge.

"I really hope that folks took away that that there are emotions, and challenges and triumphs that first responders face," Monahan said. "If we could start to realize that there are human emotions behind there's a heart behind that badge, then maybe it can have a better line of understanding. It's a better community involvement, a better community connection. You're creating a bond where you have that strength between the community and first responders because we expect them to be there when we call on them."

Monahan told the stories of multiple first responders throughout the special.

"Obviously, this video is difficult to watch and the stories are hard to hear. But they return to work after an incident like that every single day. And they're willing to do it and they want to do it because they love the job. They love keeping us safe. That is their mission," Monahan said.

To watch the full Behind the Badge special, click here.