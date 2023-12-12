Fatal I-35 Shooting Victim Identified, Police Search For Suspects

Police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting on Interstate 35 Sunday.

Police said Terry Jackson died and crashed his vehicle on the interstate service road. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random but do not have a motive or a suspect in custody.

The victim's car appeared to be riddled with bullet holes.

“It appears this was a car-to-car type shooting,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The car had been hit by multiple rounds.”

Knight said the rolling shootout started just before 11 p.m. on Sunday on I-35 in the southbound lanes.

“Really between about southeast 59th street and I-240," Knight said.

Witnesses called 911 to report the shooting that took the life of one man. Police believed the victim lost control of his car after being hit by gunfire and crashed while crossing the median. The vehicle landed on the service road.

“Officers went to render aid to the subject in the vehicle and found that subject was deceased,” said Sgt. Eric Long, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police had to shut down the interstate through the overnight hours to investigate. Witnesses were able to give a vague description of the suspect's car.

“The only information I have at this time is that it was another vehicle like a gray Charger-type vehicle that was involved and is of interest at this time,” said Long.

As police continued the investigation, they ask the public to report tips to the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.

“If you have information on this case, we want to hear from you,” said Knight. “Even if you think it’s a small piece of information.”