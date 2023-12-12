Tuesday in Caddo County Court, preliminary hearings were waived and charges were amended for both defendants charged in 4-year-old Athena Brownfield's death.

Charges Amended For Those Accused In Athena Brownfield Case

District Attorney Jason Hicks told the judge that Alysia Adams gave false information to investigators. According to the autopsy report, Athena died from malnutrition, not by being physically assaulted. Alysia allegedly told investigators Ivon Adams beat Athena to death.

Alysia Adams was originally charged with child neglect in connection with Athena's death. Those charges have been amended to first-degree murder. A jury will have the option to change that charge to second-degree murder. Alysia is also now charged with obstructing an officer for allegedly lying to investigators.

Ivon Adams was originally charged with first-degree murder. His charges have been amended to second-degree murder.

Both Alysia and Ivon Adams still face an additional charge of child neglect due to the treatment of Athena's sister.

Both are scheduled for a formal arraignment on new charges on Feb. 21st, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

