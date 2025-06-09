NBA Cares Project transforms OKC Boys & Girls Club classroom

The Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA and airline company Emirates unveiled “The Wonder Room” at the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County. The new, tech-filled space will work to spark learning and creativity.

Monday, June 9th 2025, 7:51 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA and airline company Emirates unveiled renovations at the Boy and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County on Friday.

According to the Thunder, the new renovations transformed an existing classroom into what is now called The Wonder Room.

Packed with new technology, including a STEM zone, a cozy reading nook and more, the Thunder says the new space will help to inspire young minds.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday and encouraged children to take full advantage of exploring The Wonder Room.

“The one message I want to leave you with is [to] take advantage of this club," Silver said. "I promise I’ve seen these clubs everywhere, and this is one of the nicest clubs I’ve seen.”

Silver says he believes something special is happening here in Oklahoma City, and this project is just the beginning.
