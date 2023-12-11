OKC Thunder Plays Utah Jazz At Home Monday Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to play The Utah Jazz on Monday night at 7 p.m.

By: News 9

If you look at the NBA standings right now, you will see the Oklahoma City Thunder sitting in 2nd place in the Western Conference.

The team is off to a great start led by their All-Star Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

The Thunder go back to work tonight at Paycom Center against the Utah Jazz.

The game starts at 7 p.m.