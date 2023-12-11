Oklahoma Couple Killed In Plane Crash Identified

The individuals who were killed in a plane crash Sunday morning have been identified as Megan and Barrett Ellis.

New details are emerging about a metro plane crash that killed a married couple.

It happened Sunday morning, just minutes after they took off from Wiley Post Airport.

The crash killed both passengers on the plane. The victims were husband and wife, Megan and Barrett Ellis. She passed away at the scene Sunday morning and her husband died later that evening in the hospital.

An investigation is now underway into what caused their plane to crash. "Around 10:21 am we got a call, a 911 call, about a plane crash at Wiley Post Airport," John Chenoweth with OKC Fire said.

He also said there wasn't much first responders could do. "As soon as we arrived on scene that plane was fully engulfed in fire," he explained.

And there wasn’t much Joe Safarik could do as he watched the plane go down. "He hit his wheel on this concrete pile and then right behind it he went nose down," Safarik said.

He goes on to describe a man crawling from the wreckage on fire. "Completely. Shoes, everything, he had almost no clothes. Almost everything was burned," he described.

Barrett had made it out of the plane and went back to save Megan. "The adult female was pronounced dead on the scene," Chenoweth said. "The adult male was transported in critical condition to a local hospital and he was pronounced dead later that night."

Sooner Nation Collective, where Megan worked, identified them as the victims. She was their executive director and Barrett was an attorney with OU Foundation. The two also had a young daughter.

Social media posts also reveal Barrett Ellis earned his pilot's license just over two months ago.

A spokesperson for Sooner Nation Collective added that '... [Megan's dedication to [the company] was unwavering, leaving an indelible mark of community leadership...'

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the Ellis' plane to go down. We'll bring you those updates as they become available.

