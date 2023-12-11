Watch 'Behind The Badge,' Part 6, an Oklahoma's Own Originals special.

By: News 9

Sworn to protect and serve, Oklahoma's first responders face danger on duty on a daily basis.

You see the scenes on the news, but almost never hear from the law enforcement officers, firefighters or paramedics involved.

In this one-hour special, the first responders are sharing their stories from the front lines.

What they saw, what they experienced, and how every emergency impacted them.

We're taking you Behind the Badge, to meet the heroes who are always there to help.