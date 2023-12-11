Nicki Minaj Coming To Paycom Center In 2024

Nicki Minaj is coming to the Paycom Center this May, according to Live Nation Concerts.

By: News 9

Nicki Minaj will be performing her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

The show will be on May 2.

Tickets will be available for purchase on December 15 at 9 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

People with a Citi card will have access to presale tickets on December 12 at 9 a.m. For information on presale tickets, click here.