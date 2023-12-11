Nicki Minaj Coming To Paycom Center In 2024

Monday, December 11th 2023, 11:16 am
Nicki Minaj is coming to the Paycom Center this May, according to Live Nation Concerts.
Nicki Minaj will be performing her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
The show will be on May 2.
Tickets will be available for purchase on December 15 at 9 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.
People with a Citi card will have access to presale tickets on December 12 at 9 a.m. For information on presale tickets, click here.
