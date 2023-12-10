Your Vote Counts: Sports In Oklahoma

Sunday, December 10th 2023, 9:28 am
There are lots of changes in sports that intersect with politics in Oklahoma.
In today's Your Vote Counts, Political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined by former members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Richard Morrisette, and Colby Schwartz, to talk about recent topics in Oklahoma sports, such as the OSSAA, NIL opportunities and the transfer portal.
December 10th, 2023
December 11th, 2023
December 11th, 2023
December 11th, 2023
December 12th, 2023
December 11th, 2023
December 11th, 2023
December 11th, 2023