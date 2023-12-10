Center For Children And Families Is Providing For Community, Granting Holiday Wishes

The Center For Children and Families is collecting gifts for its annual Holiday Wishes program in order to provide families in need with Christmas presents and basic essentials.

By: News 9

CCFI is an organization that serves children and their families who have experienced or are at risk of experiencing child abuse, neglect, or other adverse experiences throughout Cleveland County.

They offer several programs year-round, such as counseling services, a baby pantry, and the Boys and Girls Club of Norman.

Every year, CCFI provides hundreds of children with Christmas presents through its Holiday Wishes program.

They are currently collecting gifts from donors who sponsor a wish list of a child in need.

Their goal is to make sure every child they serve has a gift to open, and every family is given needed essentials such as coats and books.

In some circumstances, children they serve will spend their holiday in foster care or group homes, and many of the families in their community–based programs are struggling to make ends meet.

Holiday Wishes is meant to bring joy and relief to families that may be having difficulties this holiday season.

