Online Betting And Mobile Gaming To Be Available At Winstar Next Month

As early as next month mobile gambling will be offered at Winstar, as a part of the push to legalize sports gambling across the state.

As early as next month mobile gambling will be offered at Winstar.

This step is renewing the push to legalize sports gambling across the state.

Our Capitol reporter Haley Weger talks with lawmakers about how this would fit into pending sports betting plans.

As the pressure to legalize sports betting ramps up, the Chickasaw Nation is rolling out an app that allows mobile gambling and could be laying the framework for additional gaming options down the road.

The app is approved under federal law which allows tribal nations to offer games that are bingo at their core without state approval or oversight.

Unlike other mobile gaming, the Chickasaw Nation’s app will take and pay out real money.

It also will track location and usage - to ensure people are really on Winstar property when placing bets. It will flag problem gambling, and help turn those people towards gambling addiction services. Senator Bill Coleman has been working on legislation to legalize mobile sports gambling.

He says this step by the Chickasaw nation could open that door.

Governor Stitt has also rolled out a sports betting plan, his office said in a statement :

“It’s great that casino operators also recognize the betting market is shifting to mobile applications” - saying his plan "would allow bets to be placed from mobile devices anywhere in the state."