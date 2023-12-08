Lawsuit Filed Against Enid Care Center Amid Abuse Allegations

A lawsuit was filed against a care center in Enid at the center of abuse allegations and several arrests.

A newly filed lawsuit sheds light on the horrors inside the Robert M. Greer Center in Enid, which houses people with intellectual disabilities.

This lawsuit explains how employees would play a choke and revive game with patients using wet towels or bed sheets to strangle the patients until they pass out, then would wake them up by hitting them in the chest.

There are 52 beds inside the Greer Center.

"You just do not have one person getting away with this. One bad nurse and one bad teacher. This is a whole team of bad people," said Attorney Ross Leonoudakis.

Enid police arrested six people charged with abuse by caretaker and conspiracy.

The lawsuit explains he was the "target of this abuse on several occasions" of the "choke and revive game."

Investigators echo the lawsuit, which says Greer employees also would torture residents by "waterboarding and beating them in the facility's showers."

The state owns this facility, which Oklahoma Human Services oversees, and a private company, Liberty of Oklahoma Cooperation, manages.

"We are going to dive into who's responsible for what. Nobody is watching this place," said Leonoudakis.

Enid Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Liberty of Oklahoma says it is aware of this lawsuit, and the state says the center now has 24/7 safety monitoring the facility.

