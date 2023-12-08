Hometown Highlights: Guthrie's Territorial Christmas

News 9's Jordan Ryan visited downtown Guthrie to check out their Territorial Christmas celebration.

By: News 9

Hometown Highlights is back to spotlight unique things to do around the state.

News 9's Jordan Ryan visited Guthrie to check out their Territorial Christmas celebration.

She spoke with Stacey Frazier, vice president of the Guthrie Territorial Christmas Foundation, about what visitors can expect.

They decorate several blocks in Guthrie to mimic the town 100 years ago.

They have live music, food vendors, street performers, carriage and horse rides, and plenty more.

The celebration is a 35-year-old tradition and will be up until Saturday this year.

For more information, visit their website.