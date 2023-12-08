9 To Know: 2 Triple Fatality Wrecks, 2 Suspicious Deaths, Hunter Biden Indictment

Here are the stories you need to know this morning from both Oklahoma and around the world on Dec. 8, 2023.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says heavy smoke along the HE Bailey turnpike caused a crash that killed three people Thursday. It happened along I-44 near Chickasha after a nearby grass fire. The names of the three victims have not been released.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people were killed in a head-on crash near Cushing Thursday. Troopers say a driver crossed over the center line on US 33, hitting another car. OHP says one of the drivers may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Oklahoma City Police are investigating two suspicious deaths now ruled homicides. Police say one victim was found in the road on Tuesday near Northwest 10th Street and Macarthur Boulevard. A different victim was found shot to death Wednesday at the City Inn motel. No arrests have been made.

As Jewish people around the world start the celebration of Hanukah, the war between Israel and Hamas Terrorists escalates. The White House says they are not close to another temporary ceasefire deal. More than 130 hostages are still being held captive by Hamas.

Three of the most powerful state leaders are going head to head in the State Supreme Court over tribal compacts. Attorney General Getner Drummond, Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat, and Speaker of the House Charles McCall argued their sides of the case yesterday. The Supreme Court will now make a decision.

A federal jury has indicted Hunter Biden on nine tax charges. According to the indictment, he owed at least $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019. It comes as Republican congress members pursue an impeachment inquiry into his father, President Biden.

Five metro private schools are filing a lawsuit against the OSSAA. The rule requires private schools to move up classes, depending on certain criteria. The schools filing the suit say is not safe for their athletes.

Early voting continues today for the proposed New Thunder Arena. If passed, a penny sales tax would cover 95 percent of the $900 million arena. Polls close at 6 today.