By: News 9

Woman Arrested After Leading Officers On Chase In SW Oklahoma City, Police Say

A woman was arrested after police said she led them on a chase overnight in southwest Oklahoma City.

The chase started near SW 29th and Meridian around 1 a.m. on Friday, police said.

At one point during the chase, the driver swerved the car at officers but did not hit anyone, police said.

The driver eventually crashed near Airport Road and Meridian and then ran away from officers, according to police.

The woman was later found and taken to a hospital to be checked out, police said.

The woman has not been identified at this time.