OBN Arrests Texas Driver With 162 Pounds Of Marijuana, Tire Spikes

A man was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents found a driver with 162 pounds of marijuana in his car.

A Texas man is in jail after OBN agents found 162 pounds of marijuana in his car. They discovered more than black market weed.

“Our interdiction unit was out last night working,” said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma

On Oklahoma highways, people drive while law enforcement focuses. On Wednesday night on I-35 in Garvin County, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents found a driver who captured their attention. “The driver did not want to pull over,” Woodward said.

Mark Woodward said agents knew what the driver had in the trunk. “There was an immediate smell of marijuana,” Woodward said.

OBN arrested Son Bui who lives in Texas. Woodward said Bui bought the marijuana in Oklahoma and was driving it back to Texas. “We’re still investigating to see if we can find out the location where this person may have purchased the marijuana,” Woodward said.

This arrest is a snapshot of a bigger picture reflected in Oklahoma. “One of the number one suppliers for the nation’s black-market marijuana,” Woodward said.

Agents found something else – a tool designed to stop the agents following behind the suspect's car. “These spikes are used basically to deflate tires,” Woodward said. “It is a technique that we have seen tied to drug cartels down in Mexico.”

Woodward pointed out Oklahoma’s highways. “Our highway system is prime real estate for drug cartels,” Woodward said.

OBN will investigate the role this arrest plays in the grand scheme of Oklahoma black market marijuana. “It’s very critical that we identify these people and get them stopped so that they’re not a threat to our state and our citizens,” Woodward said.