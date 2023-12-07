2 Separate Suspicious Deaths Now Ruled As Homicides, Oklahoma City Police Search For Suspects

A person was found dead in a motel room Wednesday and a man was found dead in the road Tuesday. Both deaths are now being investigated as homicides.

Two separate suspicious deaths in Oklahoma City this week were both ruled by the state medical examiner as homicides, according to Oklahoma City police. No arrests have been made in either case.

The most recent homicide investigation started on Wednesday and led police to the City Inn motel on Southwest 44th Street near Robinson Avenue.

“One of the employees there at the motel had sadly discovered the deceased person inside the room and that’s when police were called,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The employee who made the tragic finding did not want to go on camera but told News 9 the victim was found in room 105. The employee said City Inn is a place where employees, new visitors and long-time residents usually feel safe. The murder investigation now has them feeling uneasy.

“We do not have anybody in custody at this point,” said Quirk.

On the opposite side of the city, police are looking for answers in the death of 38-year-old Ira Spells.

“This is a real whodunit for us,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police were called early Tuesday morning to the area of Northwest 10th Street and MacArthur Boulevard after a person was found lying partially in the road with a bicycle. It was first thought Spells was hit by a car and died. However, the medical examiner found something more sinister.

“The person had injuries consistent with homicide,” said Knight. “In other words, they believe the person died from something other than being hit by a car.”

Police do not have a suspect identified and ask witnesses to come forward.

“Northwest 10th Street tends to be a pretty busy thoroughfare there even at that time of the morning,” said Knight. “There’s usually cars around. So, we’re hoping somebody may have seen something.”

Police urge the public to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200 with information that could help with both homicide investigations.