6 Endangered African Painted Dog Pups Born At Oklahoma City Zoo

By: News 9

Six African painted dog pups were born at the Oklahoma City Zoo in November, according to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The African painted dog is an endangered species, with only 5,000 left in the wild, according to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Pele, the mother of the pups, is three years old and joined the zoo in 2021, the zoo says. Pele and her pups are doing well, according to the zoo.

“Every birth at the Oklahoma City Zoo is significant and we’re extremely excited to have our first litter of African painted dog puppies in our Predator Pass Habitat since opening in 2021 and the first at the Zoo since 2016.” said Tyler Boyd, the Zoo’s Curator of Carnivores. “We are currently focused on letting mom continue to bond with the newest additions behind the scenes, along with the rest of the pack—something vital to their success.”