3 Killed In Wreck Near Chickasha

Thursday, December 7th 2023, 4:10 pm
Three people are dead after a crash involving several vehicles, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash was just south of Chickasha on Interstate 44. All lanes of I-44 H.E. Bailey have been reopened.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol believes smoke from a nearby grass fire caused low visibility, contributing to the crash.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to never drive into smoke.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
