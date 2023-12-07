3 Killed In Wreck Near Chickasha

Three people are dead after a crash involving several vehicles, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Thursday, December 7th 2023, 4:10 pm

By: News 9


CHICKASHA, Okla. -

Three people are dead after a crash involving several vehicles, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash was just south of Chickasha on Interstate 44. All lanes of I-44 H.E. Bailey have been reopened.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol believes smoke from a nearby grass fire caused low visibility, contributing to the crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to never drive into smoke.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 7th, 2023

December 8th, 2023

December 7th, 2023

December 7th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 8th, 2023

December 8th, 2023

December 8th, 2023

December 8th, 2023