By: News 9

3 Killed In Wreck Near Chickasha

Three people are dead after a crash involving several vehicles, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash was just south of Chickasha on Interstate 44. All lanes of I-44 H.E. Bailey have been reopened.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol believes smoke from a nearby grass fire caused low visibility, contributing to the crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to never drive into smoke.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.