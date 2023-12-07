Nutcracker Returns To OKC Ballet With A Nod To Oklahoma's Native American Culture

The Nutcracker will be back at the OKC Civic Center starting on December 8.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Ballet’s Nutcracker returns to the Civic Center Music Hall on Friday.

For many people, it does not feel like Christmas until they see the Nutcracker.

OKC Ballet is bringing back the classic and wants to honor Native American culture at the same time.

Executive Director of the OKC Ballet, Jo Lynne Jones says the show is a tradition that many remember from when they were young.

"To bring their kids, to bring their grandchildren, to just know they are going to get that fun traditional nutcracker that they want to a beautiful beautiful soundtrack of course we partner with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic," Jones said.

Jones said they have superior talent from the live orchestra and talent on stage that comes from all over the world.

"They tryout, they audition, and they come to us from all over the country, all over the world really,” Jones said. “We really do have world-class dancers, athletes performing for us."

This year, they want to display Oklahoma’s Native American history in the show by having Fritz and Clara, the siblings during the party scene, be played by Native American performers.

“We are so excited that this may be the first time that has happened in the Nutcracker ballet," Jones said.

Jones said this is something the OKC Ballet is extremely proud of.

"Because of that rich heritage, that we have our school named after Yvonne Chouteau, we just love the opportunity to have our roots to have a Native American Clara and Fritz on the stage,” Jones said.

Taking the time to enjoy the classic is sure to be a memory you and your family won't soon forget.

"I think the best thing about the Nutcracker is just the atmosphere that surrounds it. The volunteers that work here at the Civic Center get so excited, they say they have never seen such large crowds because its the holidays, its Christmas time,” Jones said.

On December 18, there will be a special sensory sensitive version of the show and on December 16, they have a tea party.

Get your tickets soon because they are expected to sell out.

﻿You can purchase tickets on the Oklahoma City Civic Center’s website.