Bond Set At $50M For Oklahoma City Man Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse

An Oklahoma City man is charged with child sexual abuse, child abuse by injury and possessing a controlled substance.

By: News 9

-

Bond for an Oklahoma City man accused of child sexual abuse was set at more than $50 million dollars this week, according to police.

Shelten Therman, 31, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child sexual abuse among other accusations, police said. Therman is accused of sexual abuse of a child under 12, child abuse by injury, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance.

According to an incident report, Therman allegedly sexually abused at least two children from the time they were 2 year-old until they were 8. Details were graphic, and according to the report, the victims told police that Therman would also become physically violent with them.

Police indicated that Shelten Therman had gone by the name Shelten Snider before legally changing his name to Therman.