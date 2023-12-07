Pearl Harbor Marine Laid To Rest In Oklahoma 82 Years After Death

News 9's Addie Crawford has the story of an Oklahoman who was among the dead at Pearl Harbor and is now finally returning home.

By: News 9

Today marks 82 years since the Japanese launched a massive sneak attack on The U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor.

Many sailors went down with their ships, and more than 2,400 people died.

Private First Class Charles Robert Taylor, a Carnegie native, was in the USS Oklahoma when it sank during the attack.

His body, among several unidentified crewmen, spent decades buried in Oahu until now.

This is a long time coming, as Taylor's nephew, William Biggers, says he shared DNA samples 8 years ago to help identify the remains and finally received confirmation in 2021.

Family and fellow marines welcome PFC Taylor back home just two before Pearl Harbor Day.

“We lost him on Pearl Harbor. Let’s bring him home on the anniversary of his death,” Biggers said.

The graveside service is happening at 2 p.m. today at the Carnegie Cemetery, where Private First Class Charles Taylor will receive full honors for his service.

“I wish my mother could’ve heard that because this was her brother. She talked about him a lot,” Biggers said.

His family says the service is open to anyone who wants to pay their respects.