Firefighters Battle Heavy Flames At NW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex

Firefighters fought heavy flames early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Northwest Oklahoma City. Two people jumped out of a window on the second floor to escape the flames, firefighters said.

By: News 9

-

Firefighters fought heavy flames early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at the Apex Apartments near Melrose and Council in Oklahoma City.

Damage can be seen on the first and second levels of one of the apartment buildings.

Two people jumped out of a window on the second floor to escape the flames, firefighters said.

One of them was injured and taken to a local hospital, and the other's condition is unknown, firefighters said.

There is no word on just how many people were affected by this fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.