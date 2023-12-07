Early Voting Begins On Proposal For New Arena In Oklahoma City

Early voting for the new Oklahoma City arena proposal begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

By: News 9

Early voting for the new Oklahoma City arena proposal begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. If passed, a penny sales tax would go into effect once the MAPS tax expires.

The tax would fund the $900 million arena. The Thunder owners will put in $50 million towards the project if the penny sales tax is approved.

Because the tax would go into effect once MAPS expires, there would not be an overall tax increase beyond current levels.

A new arena would keep the Thunder in Oklahoma City until at least 2050.

CLICK HERE to see if you live in Oklahoma City.

Here are the locations for early voting, according to the state election board:

Canadian

CANADIAN COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

200 S Bickford Ave, El Reno, OK 73036.

Early Voting Dates and Times:

Thu., Dec. 07 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Dec. 08 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Cleveland

CLEVELAND COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

641 E Robinson St, Ste 200, Norman, OK 73071.

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Thu., Dec. 07 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Dec. 08 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

MNTC SOUTH PENN CAMPUS

13301 S Penn, Oklahoma City, OK 73170.

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Thu., Dec. 07 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Dec. 08 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

4201 N Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Thu., Dec. 07 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Dec. 08 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm