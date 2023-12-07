Early Voting Begins On Proposal For New Arena In Oklahoma City

Thursday, December 7th 2023, 4:42 am
Early voting for the new Oklahoma City arena proposal begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. If passed, a penny sales tax would go into effect once the MAPS tax expires.
The tax would fund the $900 million arena. The Thunder owners will put in $50 million towards the project if the penny sales tax is approved.
Because the tax would go into effect once MAPS expires, there would not be an overall tax increase beyond current levels.
A new arena would keep the Thunder in Oklahoma City until at least 2050.
Canadian
CANADIAN COUNTY ELECTION BOARD
200 S Bickford Ave, El Reno, OK 73036.
Early Voting Dates and Times:
Thu., Dec. 07 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Dec. 08 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Cleveland
CLEVELAND COUNTY ELECTION BOARD
641 E Robinson St, Ste 200, Norman, OK 73071.
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Thu., Dec. 07 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Dec. 08 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
MNTC SOUTH PENN CAMPUS
13301 S Penn, Oklahoma City, OK 73170.
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Thu., Dec. 07 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Dec. 08 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY ELECTION BOARD
4201 N Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Thu., Dec. 07 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Dec. 08 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
