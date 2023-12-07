Sources: Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman Plans To Enter NFL Draft

News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News 9's Dusty Dvoracek both confirm the news first reported by SoonerScoop, that Stutsman had informed Sooners' head coach Brent Venables of his intention to enter the NFL Draft in the spring.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Sooners' linebacker Danny Stutsman will take his talents to the NFL, sources tell News 9.

