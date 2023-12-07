Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Director Resigns

Strong's decision to resign was accepted unanimously by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission (OWCC), the agency’s advisory, administrative and policy-making body.

By: News 9

Director J. D. Strong of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation resigned on Wednesday effective immediately.

Strong's decision to resign was accepted unanimously by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission (OWCC), the agency’s advisory, administrative and policy-making body.

The OWCC has appointed Assistant Director Wade Free as Interim Director.

Leigh Gaddis, Charwoman with OWCC made this statement:

"On behalf of The Commission and the ODWC Staff, I announce that we have accepted the resignation of our Director, J.D. Strong, effective immediately.

We greatly appreciate the past seven years of leadership and service that J.D. has provided during his tenure with the Department of Wildlife Conservation, and we wish he and his family all of the very best in their future endeavors.

The Commission has every confidence in our amazing Team at the ODWC that we will continue the important work on behalf of the great citizens of Oklahoma in our successful stewardship of responsible management of our wildlife and fish resources and public lands/waters within our State as we move into this next chapter."





J. D. Strong made this statement following his resignation:

"After much prayer, and after more than 31 years of state service, I have decided to step down as Director of the ODWC, effective immediately.

This decision is bittersweet. I have loved every minute of working alongside the wonderful people that comprise the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, watching them passionately and skillfully nurture a better environment for our fish and wildlife, and for the Oklahomans who get to enjoy them. Our state is unquestionably better because of ODWC's dedicated team of professionals, and I thank them for the privilege of working alongside them for these past seven years.

Having been ODWC Director for the past seven years, I'm extremely proud of what we have accomplished together. As with previous exits, I've always tried to leave with no regrets, as well as to leave the woodpile higher than I found it. My hope and belief are this is the case here.

I still have many productive years ahead of me and want to take advantage of a couple of exciting new opportunities in the works.

I have no doubt that ODWC's future is bright, and I will be cheering for the continued success of the Department every step of the way."