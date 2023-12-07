Remains Found In Choctaw County Identified As Missing Woman, Caitlyn Case

Skeletal remains found in Fort Towson have been positively identified as Caitlyn Case. Case disappeared in August 2022.

Skeletal remains discovered near the Kiamichi River in Fort Towson, Okla. have been positively identified as Caitlyn Case, according to her parents.

Gordon and Peggy Case told News 9's Lisa Monahan that the Oklahoma state medical examiner made the identification using Caitlyn’s dental records. Those records were compared to the skull, found along with incomplete and scattered skeletal remains in October.

Caitlyn disappeared in August 2022 during a road trip from Louisiana to Colorado. Her father lost contact with her while she was driving the backroads of rural Texas on August 5th. Early in the investigation into Caitlyn's disappearance, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation believed Caitlyn was not driving her car when it entered Oklahoma. Her SUV eventually traveled onto private property in Frogville, Okla., and crashed into trees overhanging the Kiamichi River. Despite multiple searches by state and local law enforcement, Caitlyn could not be located in the days and weeks following the discovery of her vehicle.

The Case family released a statement Wednesday regarding the positive identification of their daughter's remains:

"We are devastated. We will remain vigilant. We will pursue the truth and justice for Caitlyn.

We are grateful for each and every one of you that have been with our family on this journey.

We pray for patience, strength, your prayers and continued support."

A Choctaw County landowner discovered the skeletal remains in October 2023. The remains were located on the opposite side of the Kiamichi River where authorities, led by Caitlyn's father, Gordon, discovered Caitlyn's crashed SUV in 2022. At that time, the OSBI said it appeared someone was trying to hide the vehicle. State and local investigators have given conflicting statements as to whether they thoroughly searched the area where Caitlyn's remains were later discovered. One law enforcement official told News 9 they searched the area, including the banks of the river, extensively in 2022. That official said no footprints were seen on the riverbank.

Gordan and Peggy Case have been highly involved in the search for their daughter, bringing notoriety to the case in hopes of finding out what happened to Caitlyn. The Case family strongly believes foul play was involved.

'We will not let those involved get away with this," Gordan Case said. "I promised my daughter that they all will be brought out into the light and justice will be served."

The medical examiner will now determine Caitlyn’s manner and cause of death.

News 9 has been investigating Caitlyn's disappearance for nine months. Her case is the focus of an upcoming special report in our Deadline series.

