'Enid Lights Up The Plains', A Holiday Project Has Come To Life

The OG+E Light Show for Enid Lights Up The Plains is a musical spectacle, created all by locals.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

For Enid's 30th year of Main Street's "Enid Lights Up The Plains", community members gathered to see the new OG+E Tree of Lights.

Located on the Courthouse Lawn, the Tree of Lights was created by locals, led by Ryan Sudlow. Sudlow is a volunteer who has dedicated several hours to spread holiday cheer. Sudlow serves as the senior Mechanical and Electrical engineer and Energy Manager at Vance Air Force Base.

The project has been in the works since 2021 and has 4250 light bulbs secured with 8,500 zip ties. The light show features songs like Lindsey Stirling's “Carol of the Bells”, The Greatest Showman (with a twist), and a fun EDM version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”. Each song is meticulously programmed by each light, taking approximately 12 hours per song to synchronize the lights, colors, and emotions that Sudlow carefully curated.

Reflecting on his inspiration, Sudlow shared, "I started running a light show at my house in 2016. Never one to back down from a technical challenge, I thought it looked like a whole lot of fun and would be a great way to get the neighborhood back in a festive mood for the holidays. It is absolutely the folks who stop by and the smiles and looks of wonder on their children’s faces that make all the work that goes into putting on the show each year so very worth it."

The OG+E light show will be nightly from 4:30 PM - 12:00 AM, every 15 minutes by tuning to 95.1 on your FM Stereo.

You can read more about Sudlow and find information about upcoming holiday events at https://www.mainstreetenid.org/ogetreeoflightsshow.html