Sooners Improve To 8-0: Fan, Media Reaction To Oklahoma's Win Over Providence

By: News On 6, News 9

No. 19 Oklahoma Pulls Away In 2nd Half For 72-51 Win Over Providence

Oklahoma advanced to 8-0 after a blowout win over Providence in the Big East-Big 12 Battle Tuesday night.

The Sooners are undefeated after the 72-51 win with a high-stakes matchup against Arkansas in the BOK Center on Saturday.

Javian McCollum led the way for OU with 19 points, while Milos Uzan scored 17 with 12 rebounds and 4 steals. Otega Oweh had 13 points and forward Sam Godwin scored 12.

The 51 points for Providence were the lowest scored so far this season for the Friars, who suffered their other loss this season to Big 12 foe Kansas State.

Two players, Devin Carter and Josh Oduro, combined for 32 of the Friars 51 points.

Here's the fan and media reaction to Oklahoma's dominant win and undefeated streak.