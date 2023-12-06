Search For Suspect In Police Chase Continues, Alleged Car Thief Identified

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after they bailed from a stolen car in a short pursuit this morning.

Wednesday, December 6th 2023, 4:47 pm

By: News 9


The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they believe bailed from a stolen car after a police chase Wednesday morning.

Mitchell Helms, 27, was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle when police attempted to make contact. Police say Helms rammed two sheriff's cruisers and a police car. According to police, Helms crashed the stolen car and fled. Police believe he fled on foot, swam across the Deep Fork River, and ran into a wooded area.

Helms is facing felony warrants out of Creek and Lincoln counties, and has new charges from Wednesday morning's alleged crimes.

Helms was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Sheriff's Office at 405-869-2501.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
