9 To Know: Semi Fire On I-40, Suspicious Death in OKC, Republican National Debate

Here are the stories you need to know this morning from both Oklahoma and around the world on December 6, 2023.

By: News 9

Two Tulsa men are dead after a crash near Stroud. Troopers say they were on State Highway 99 near Stroud when a tire blew out and they left the road.

A semi fire causes a slight backup this morning on Interstate 40 near Sunnylane Boulevard. We've reached out to OHP for more information.

Police are investigating a suspicious death in northwest OKC. This first came out as a bicyclist getting hit near Northwest 10th and Rockwell. Now, investigators say they're not sure how the bicyclist died.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating one of its deputies who was arrested this week. Oklahoma City Police arrested Fugitive Task Force Commander David Dewitt on Monday on an assault and battery complaint. He has since bonded out of jail.

Westmoore High School says it's "parting ways" with its head football coach Lorenzo Williams. The booster club is now encouraging the community to support "Coach Zo." at Monday's school board meeting. We reached out to Westmoore Public Schools who says he still teaches and coaches there.

The Fourth Republican National Debate is tonight at the University of Alabama. Those participating include Florida Governor Ron Desantis, Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Enterpeneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

CVS is changing how it prices its drugs. The chain says the changes will make costs more predictable. It also says this could lead to some savings starting next year.

The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a special meeting today. They plan to discuss executive director J.D. Strong's employment, who's led the department since 2016. The meeting is at 1:30 p.m.

The Thunder are are on the road tonight in Texas. The team will be in Houston to take on the Rockets. Tip off is at 7 p.m.