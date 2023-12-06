Emergency Crews Respond To House Fire In Guthrie, Roof Collapses On 19 Cats

Guthrie FD responded to a house fire near North Sooner Road and East Cooksey Road early this morning.

By: News 9

(Content provided by the Guthrie News Page.)

Fire crews are on the scene battling a large house fire on the north side of Guthrie.

The scene is near North Sooner Road and East Cooksey Road.

This is off of Highway 77 and close to Guthrie High School.

Guthrie Fire Department confirmed the owner of the home made it out of the house, but was transported to a local hospital with burns.

They also said the fire fully involved the home. The crews were forced to go defensive on the fire due to the roof collapsing.

There were 19 cats inside the home at the time of the fire that Guthrie FD does not expect to survive. Reporters on the scene said they saw several cats alive on and around the property after the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



