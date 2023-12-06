OKC Blue Players Spread Holiday Cheer

Oklahoma City Blue players shared in the holiday cheer by bringing Christmas trees to Mt. Olive's Senior Cottages.

It’s Christmas, and some residents at Mt. Olive’s Senior Cottages needed Christmas trees, so it was the Oklahoma City Blue players to the rescue.

It’s year 16 for the Thunder holiday assist program and this time it was the OKC Blue players getting in on the holiday fun. “It was a great experience for me and my teammates to come in and help these people decorate these trees,” said OKC Blue player KJ Williams.

Blue players, KJ Williams, Logan Johnson, and Noah Starkey took time to decorate trees with some of the residents at Mt. Olive’s senior cottages. “Me growing up, I love decorating Christmas trees with my grandma, and it just brought back great memories,” said Williams.

“I enjoyed this, it was a lot of fun, get out of the house come and do something creative, I love arts and crafts,” said Katharina “Squeaky” Stewart, a resident at the senior cottages.

Things became a lot more fun after the residents got over the initial shock of the players’ height. “Six [feet] eleven [inches], I’ve never met anybody Six [feet] eleven [inches], so Noah was a joy,” said Stewart.

Everything started friendly but then the competition began. “No, I did not win I lost,” said Williams, “I have the best looking one, right? I have the best looking one, look at that heart,” said Sandra Mays, a resident at the senior cottages.

Even though it wasn’t meant to be a competition. “After looking at all these others, yes sir,” said Mays.

Players brought cookies, took pictures, and received an open invitation to come back for more fun. “I think it’s really cool, just come and spend time with seniors, I think it’s something that they need to keep doing all the time,” said Stewart.