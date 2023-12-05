‘Spread Happiness & Make A Difference’: Toy Drive Featuring OKC Spark Players Happening Now

Spark players will be at certain toy drive locations during the drive and will be available for autographs.

By: News 9

The Spark Holiday Toy Drive is a collaboration between the Oklahoma City Spark softball team and Oklahoma Chevy Team Dealers. All donations will go to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health.

The community is invited to drop off toys for ages 0-18 at any of the participating locations (see below) and the OKC Spark Headquarters in Norman.

Locations and player appearances:

Landers Chevrolet - Norman: Alex Storako will be there on December 5th from 3-5 p.m.

Bob Howard - Broadway Extension Edmond: Chloe Malau’ulu will be there on December 8th from 3-4 p.m.

Classic Chevrolet - Northwest Expressway OKC: Chloe Malau’ulu will be there on December 8th from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Confidence Chevrolet - Midwest City: Rylee Bayless will be there on December 9th from 1-2 p.m.

David Stanley - OKC: Rylee Bayless will be there on December 12th from 4-5 p.m.