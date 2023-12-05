OKC Parks Presents “A Dickens Christmas”

“A Dickens Christmas” features three Dickens’ Christmas stories.

Oklahoma City Parks is putting on a show featuring Charles Dickens’ stories and a Victorian feast.

The performance and meal will take place in the Ed Lycan Conservatory at the Will Rogers Park on December 15 and 16.

The show will be performed by local actors with the NW Optimist Performing Arts Center.

“A Dickens Christmas” features three Dickens’ Christmas stories. The Victorian era meal will have beef Wellington, roasted chestnuts and bread pudding.

