Edmond Man Pleads Guilty To Child Phonography Charges

By: News 9

An Edmond man pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges this week.

The US Attorney's Office says Matthew Strobl admitted to sending child porn to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. That girl, however, was an undercover agent with the Department of Homeland Security.

Strobl faces up to 40 years, and no less than 15 years in federal prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.. He'll also be required to register as a sex offender once released.