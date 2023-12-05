Vehicle Hit By Train In SW Oklahoma City

The collision happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday near SW 23rd and Shields, officers said. Officers said when they arrived on the scene, no one was inside of the vehicle.

By: News 9

A vehicle was hit by a train overnight in southwest Oklahoma City, first responders said.

There are no reported injuries at this time, and no details about why the vehicle was on the train tracks.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.